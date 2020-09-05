Australian Blake Wallace leaves Toronto Wolfpack to join Leigh Centurions

TORONTO - Australian Blake Wallace has left the Toronto Wolfpack for Leigh Centurions.
The 28-year-old halfback was part of the Wolfpack's inaugural roster in 2017 and went on to score 48 tries in 57 games for the transatlantic rugby league team.
"He's a good runner, so evasive, and has a brilliant eye for a gap," Leigh coach John Duffy said in a statement. "Blake is a player who has the ability to make something out of nothing and someone I'm sure the Leigh Centurions fans will love watching."
Born in Wollongong, Wallace played for the Illawarra Cutters, the feeder club for St. George Illawarra Dragons, prior to joining Toronto.
The Wolfpack announced July 20 that they could not afford to finish out the Super League season. Some players like former All Black Sonny Bill Williams (Sydney Roosters) and Australian-born Samoan international Ricky Leutele (Melbourne Storm) had signed loan deals with other clubs for the remainder of the 2020 season.
But with play in the second-tier Championship on hiatus due to the global pandemic, Wallace has signed with Leigh for next season.
Toronto hopes to return to Super League next year under new ownership.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2020.