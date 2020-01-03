Shaw ready for bounce-back opportunity with Blue Jays after tough 2019

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Travis Shaw warms up before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Denver. Shaw, who signed a one-year deal worth US$4 million with the Toronto Blue Jays late last month, is hoping a change of scenery — and an opportunity to play every day — will help him regain his form. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski