TORONTO - Canada will host the Americas Regional Qualifier for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
It is one of 11 regional qualification tournaments rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19.
The Canadian men will face Argentina, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Panama and the U.S. in the Americas Regional Qualifier, set to run July 17-23, 2021. The top two will advance to one of two T20 World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for February and May 2022.
The International Cricket Council has also revamped the pathway to the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.
The Men’s CWC Challenge League A, which had originally been scheduled for Malaysia this year, has been shifted to Canada Aug. 15-28, 2021.
Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu will be part of the second of the three Challenge League A events. Canada currently leads Singapore in the standings.
The top team from the CWC Challenge League A will progress to the next stage of World Cup qualifying. Canada’s last appearance at an ICC World Cup was in 2011.
In other Cricket Canada news, Keith Deonarine has been appointed cricket development officer for Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. Kulbir Jaswal will hold the same title for B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
