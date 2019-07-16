Edmonton Oilers sign forward Josh Archibald to one-year contract

Arizona Coyotes' Josh Archibald celebrates the first of his two goals against the Minnesota Wild during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 27, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent forward Josh Archibald to a one-year contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jim Mone

 JM

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent forward Josh Archibald to a one-year contract.

The 26-yea-old Archibald spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes, recording 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 68 games.

The five-foot-10, 176-pound forward has 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 121 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Arizona. He was part of the Penguins' 2016-17 team that won a Stanley Cup.

Archibald, a native of Brainerd, Minn., was selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round, 174th overall, at the 2011 NHL draft.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you