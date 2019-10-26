HAMILTON - Tristan Borges scored just before halftime as Forge FC beat Cavalry FC 1-0 on Saturday in the opener of the Canadian Premiere League final.
Borges delighted the hometown crowd of 10,846 in the first match of the two-leg final at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field when he beat goalkeeper Marco Carducci.
Carducci was the busier of the two 'keepers on Saturday as he had to make six saves. Triston Henry only had to make one stop for the cleansheet.
Forge (17-6-5) and Cavalry (19-4-5) met seven times this year in all competitions with each team winning three games and drawing in another.
Cavalry FC will host the second leg in Calgary on Nov. 2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.