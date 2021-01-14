Montreal’s Major League Soccer team is dropping its Impact nickname. The team says it will rebrand as Club de Foot Montreal and go without a formal nickname, in the style of European clubs. The club replaced the Impact’s shield logo with a round black badge rimmed with blue and featuring a grey snowflake. Designer Justin Kingsley said the creative team wanted to hearken back to the 1976 Montreal Olympics and Expo 67. The team also has a new slogan: “droit devant (always forward)." Montreal made its MLS debut in 2012.

