CFL players, coaches unconcerned with string of QB injuries around the league

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Craig Roh (93) goes over Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (8) during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, July 26, 2019. Masoli was injured on the play. Six of the nine quarterbacks from the opening day of the CFL season have gone down to injury. Ask coaches and QBs what they think of that streak of bad luck and you'll hear a mix of answers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power