Ex-NFL player Winslow Jr takes plea deal before rape retrial

FILE - In this June 14, 2019 file photo, former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr, standing second from left, speaks during a court hearing Friday, June 14, 2019 in Vista, Calif. Winslow is returning to court five months after being convicted of raping a homeless woman to be retried on rape charges involving other women. The prosecution and defense plan to give their opening statements Monday, Nov. 4. (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)