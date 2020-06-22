Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson makes US$50000 for UFC weekend win

Gillian Robertson celebrates her win over Sarah Frota during UFC 240, in Edmonton on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson collected US$50,000 for her third-round submission win over American Cortney (Cast Iron) Casey on Saturday's UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

LAS VEGAS - Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson collected US$50,000 for her third-round submission win over American Cortney (Cast Iron) Casey on Saturday's UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas.

Robertson, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who fights out of Coconut Creek, Fla., had a basic purse of $25,000 with a matching win bonus, according to figures released Monday by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Casey made $53,000, missing out on a similar win bonus.

Quebec City middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault earned $28,000, including a $14,000 win bonus, for stopping Poland's Oskar Piechota ($20,000) in the second round.

The commission figures do not necessarily tell the whole financial picture since the UFC only details certain bonuses.

Curtis Blades, ranked third among heavyweight contenders, made $180,000 for his main event win by decision over No. 7 Alexander Volkov ($80,000).

Veteran Jim Miller had a good night, making $258,000 for his first-round submission win over Roosevelt (The Predator) Roberts at a catchweight of 160 pounds. Miller's haul in his 35th career UFC bout included a $104,000 win bonus and $50,000 performance of the night bonus.

Roosevelt earned $25,000.

Josh Emmett picked up $202,000 for his decision win over Shane (Hurricane) Burgos ($125,000) in a co-main event slugfest. Both men earned a $50,000 fight of the night bonus.

Featherweight Justin (Guitar Hero) Jaynes made $74,000, including a $50,000 performance of the night bonus, for winning his UFC debut on short notice over Frank (The Crank) Camacho ($25,000).

