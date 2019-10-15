Tuesday's Games

MLB Post-season

Houston 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

(Astros lead series 2-1)

Washington 7 St. Louis 4

(Nationals win series 4-0)

---

NHL

Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 1

Toronto 4 Minnesota 2

Arizona 4 Winnipeg 2

Calgary 3 Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 5 Detroit 1

Nashville 5 Vegas 2

Carolina 2 Los Angeles 0

---

AHL

Bakersfield 6 Stockton 2

---

NBA Pre-season

Boston 118 Cleveland 95

Philadelphia 106 Detroit 86

Minnesota 119 Indiana 111

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.