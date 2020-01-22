The CFL is returning to Halifax.
A CFL source says the league will announce tomorrow it will stage a regular-season game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Nova Scotia capital.
The contest will be played July 25 at Huskies Stadium at Saint Mary's University.
The source was granted anonymity because the league has not publicly announced the site of the game.
It will be the first regular-season game played at Saint Mary's. The CFL held an exhibition contest there in 2005.
Schooners Sports and Entertainment (SSE), a group trying to secure a CFL expansion franchise for Halifax, will again sponsor the game in Atlantic Canada. It did so last year as well when the Argos faced the Montreal Alouettes in Moncton, N.B.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.
