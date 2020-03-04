After long basketball journey, Canadian Mychal Mulder proving he belongs in NBA

Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) drives to the basket on Golden State Warriors guard Mychal Mulder (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver ono March 3, 2020. Mychal Mulder's road to the NBA was long, and his stay there might be short. Mulder is nearing the halfway point of a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors after toiling in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Whatever happens when the contract runs its course, the native of Windsor, Ont., has shown he can hang with basketball's elite. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Leyba