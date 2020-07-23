Kenny Got Work on the money as Raptors Uprising GC advances at The Turn

A logo for the Raptors Uprising GC is seen at the Bell Fibe House in Toronto on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey scored 86 points in two games Thursday as unbeaten Raptors Uprising GC defeated the Gen.G Tigers at The Turn, a US$260,000 NBA 2K League esports tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin