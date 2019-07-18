Golf Canada's 2020 Olympic preparations on track with qualifying formula helping

Brooke M. Henderson of Canada, tees on the 11th hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. Derek Ingram and the rest of Golf Canada's high performance team have been preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics since the last Summer Games ended. Qualifying the maximum number of players can be complicated but Canada's in a great position to win at least one medal at Kasumigaseki Country Club. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alastair Grant