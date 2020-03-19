South African player tests positive for the coronavirus

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan reacts to a question during a news conference at The Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., early Friday, March 13, 2020. The PGA Tour first said there would be no fans. Now there will be no players. In a late Thursday night decision, the PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and said it would not play the next three weeks. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)