Canada's Sharp enjoying surprise break from LPGA after Asian events cancelled

Alena Sharp, of Hamilton, Ont., tees off on the tenth hole during the first round of the CP Women's Open in Aurora, Ont., on August 22, 2019. Alena Sharp wasn't expecting an extra month of time off — but she's glad she's had it.Sharp flew home from the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open on Feb. 16 after the LPGA Tour announced the cancellation of the Honda LPGA Thailand and the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Those events, along with the Blue Bay LPGA on China's Hainan Island that was scheduled for this week, were all cancelled over fears of spreading the novel coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn