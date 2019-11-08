VANCOUVER - The B.C Lions have released receiver Duron Carter.
Carter had 67 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns in his sixth CFL season, and only one with the Lions.
Carter, a two-time CFL all-star, began his career in Canada with Montreal in 2013.
Over six seasons with Montreal, Saskatchewan, Toronto and B.C., Carter has 343 catches for 4,764 yards and 30 touchdowns in 91 games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.
