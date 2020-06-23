Canadian teen Fernandez back in action after strong start to season

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez, of Montreal, smiles during a news conference at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament, in West Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, August 12, 2019. Riding high earlier this year after upset wins over some big-name WTA Tour stars, Fernandez appeared primed to take her game to the next level this season. The COVID-19 pandemic paused tour play just as the Canadian teenager appeared set to crack the top 100. Fernandez will start building her game up again this week by playing at a 16-player team event in Charleston, S.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck