Turnbull hopes hockey helmet-sticker fundraiser helps heal home province

United States goaltender Madeline Rooney (35) makes a save on Canada forward Blayre Turnbull (40) during first period women's gold medal final Olympic hockey action at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea on February 22, 2018. Blayre Turnbull knows how it feels to lose a parent at a young age. The Canadian women's hockey team forward wanted to do something for children who lost a parent in the mass shooting in her home province of Nova Scotia. The 26-year-old from Stellarton raised $20,000 in just one week via a "Hope For Home Helmet Sticker" campaign. Turnbull wants the money to pay for sport, music or art programs that can help children heal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette