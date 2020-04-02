Hockey players in the minors face uncertainty, job fears

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, a shot by Norfolk Admirals' Alex Pompeo (25), right, deflects up into the air off Adirondack Thunder's goalie J.P. Anderson (1) during the first period of an ECHL hockey game in Norfolk, Va. The 26-team ECHL — a developmental pro league just below the American Hockey League — canceled its season in mid-March with three weeks to go before the playoffs. The final paychecks came March 16, a significant blow to more than 400 players on ECHL-only contracts who make an average of $700-725 a week. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)