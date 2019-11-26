Tuesday's Games
NHL
Minnesota 3 New Jersey 2
Boston 8 Montreal 1
Chicago 3 Dallas 0
---
AHL
Cleveland 3 Charlotte 1
San Antonio 3 Rockford 2
Texas 7 Iowa 3
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 114 Dallas 99
Denver 117 Washington 104
---
