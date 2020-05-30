Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore ready to game for a good cause in 'Call of Duty' event

Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore warms up before the MLS Cup championship soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Seattle. Altidore is taking part in a different type of friendly on Monday.The Toronto FC striker is joining forces with Toronto Ultra pro gamer Cameron (Cammy) McKilligan, "American Idol" runner-up Alejandro Aranda and Kevin Truong, head of esports and gaming at the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, in "Call of Duty" video game play to raise money for COVID-19 relief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson