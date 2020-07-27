ST. CATHERINES, Ont. - Xavier Moon and Jordan Baker combined for 44 points in an 89-82 Edmonton Stingers victory over the Ottawa Blackjacks Monday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series.
Moon scored 24 points while Baker added 20 to go with 14 rebounds in the victory, improving Edmonton's record to 1-1. Mathieu Kamba also added 14 points, including the game-ending three-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Philip Scrubb led the Blackjacks (0-2) with 20 points and five assists in the loss. He was among four Blackjacks who scored at least 14 points in the loss. Philip's brother, Thomas, added 15 points and seven rebounds.
Ottawa remains winless following losses to Edmonton and Guelph.
The Stingers will play the Hamilton Honey Badgers Wednesday, while the Blackjacks play the Fraser Valley Bandits on Thursday.
---
HONEY BADGERS 97 NIGHTHAWKS 71
Honey Badgers guard Briante Weber led all scorers with 17 points in a 97-71 victory over the Guelph Nighthawks Monday.
Duane Notice also contributed 14 points and seven assists for Hamilton to go with teammate Jaylen Babb-Harrison's 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists.
Guelph's Tyrell Green led all Nighthawks with 16 points despite not starting the game and only playing a little over 11 minutes. Jamal Reynolds added 12 points in a losing effort.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 27, 2020