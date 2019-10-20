Raines recalls Montreal, roots for Nats; others, maybe not

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 21, 2013, file photo, street signs are displayed where the city of Montreal has changed the name of Faillon Street to Gary Carter Street in honor of the late Gary Carter, in front of Jarry Park, the former home of the Montreal Expos, in Montreal. Now known as the Washington Nationals, the team is set to play in the franchise's first World Series. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File)