Riders' Powell, Ticats' Rolle, Lions' Lankford named top performers for Week 7

Ottawa Redblacks' Ryan Lankford races with the ball during second half CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal on June 6, 2019. Saskatchewan running back William Powell, Hamilton defensive back Jumal Rolle and B.C. receiver Ryan Lankford are CFL top performers for Week 7. Lankford had a 118-yard touchdown on a missed field goal return and an 89-yard touchdown on a kickoff return for the Lions in the loss to the Roughriders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe