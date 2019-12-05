LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie was fastest in Thursday's training run for the season-opening World Cup women's downhills.
Lie posted a time of one minute 51.54 seconds in Lake Louise, Alta., ahead of Austrians Tamara Tippler in 1:51.69 and Nina Ortlieb 1:51.83.
The women race downhills Friday and Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G.
Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer won both downhills in 2018 en route to claiming the season's World Cup title in the discipline. She was fourth in Thursday's training.
Defending overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was 15th.
Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac Etchemin, Que., was the top Canadian in 36th.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 5, 2019.
