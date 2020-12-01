Rugby league charity starts hardship fund for Wolfpack players feeling the pinch

Toronto Wolfpack Blake Wallace, left, celebrates a try by teammate Bodene Thompson, centre, during the Million Pound Game in Betfred Championship rugby league action against the Featherstone Rovers in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Rugby League Cares, the official charity of the Rugby Football League, has set up a fund to help Toronto Wolfpack players suffering because of the transatlantic team's collapse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston