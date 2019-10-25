Gritty Canadian side ready for men's field hockey Olympic qualifier vs. Ireland

Scott Tupper knows he and the rest of the Canadian men's hockey team have an opportunity to do something special this weekend as they look to lock in their ticket to Tokyo 2020. Tupper, right, of Canada, and Jonathan Orozco, of the United States, compete for control of the ball during the field hockey men's preliminaries group B match, at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Mejia