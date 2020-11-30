Janine Beckie, Atiba Hutchinson win Canada Soccer Awards for November

Manchester City's Janine Beckie, left, scores her sides third goal past Everton's goalkeeper Alexandra MacIver during the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Beckie and Atiba Hutchinson have been named Canada Soccer’s Players of the Month for November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth