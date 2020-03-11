SMU's Dickerson, Alcorn's McNair selected to college hall

FILE - In this Oct 7, 2000, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch runs in the second half of Nebraska's 49-27 win over Iowa State during an NCAA college football game in Ames, Iowa. Eric Dickerson from SMU, Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch from Nebraska and the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State are among 17 players selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)