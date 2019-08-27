Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Cleveland 10 Detroit 1

Oakland 2 Kansas City 1

Houston 15 Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 5 Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Seattle 0

National League

Chicago Cubs 5 N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 8 Miami 5

St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 3

Arizona 3 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 San Diego 0

Interleague

Baltimore 2 Washington 0

Toronto 3 Atlanta 1

Boston 10 Colorado 6

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.