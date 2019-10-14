Monday's Games
MLB Post-season
National League Championship Series
Washington 8 St. Louis 1
(Washington leads series 3-0)
---
NFL
Green Bay 23 Detroit 22
---
NHL
Minnesota 2 Ottawa 0
N.Y. Islanders 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Boston 4 Anaheim 2
Florida 6 New Jersey 4
Buffalo 4 Dallas 0
Colorado 6 Washington 3
Chicago 3 Edmonton 1
---
AHL
Laval 3 Rockford 1
---
NBA Pre-season
Miami 120 Atlanta 87
Charlotte 120 Memphis 99
Dallas 107 Oklahoma City 70
Sacramento 128 Utah 115
Denver 107 Phoenix 102
L.A. Lakers 104 Golden State 98
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
Houston (Cole 20-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1), 4:08 p.m. (FS1)
(Series tied 1-1)
St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 8:05 p.m. (TBS)
(Washington leads series x-x)
---
NHL
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
---
NBA Pre-season
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
---
