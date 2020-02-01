LAVAL, Que. - Jordan Murray scored in overtime as the Belleville Senators came from behind to beat the Laval Rocket 5-4 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Logan Brown, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers scored late in the third period to erase a 4-1 deficit and force overtime for the Senators (28-14-4), who have won three in a row.
Michael Carcone potted a goal in the second to round out of the offence.
Jake Evans, Phil Varone, Charles Hudon and Riley Barber scored to give the Rocket (22-19-5) a three-goal lead with less than 13 minutes to go in regulation.
Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves for Belleville as Keith Kinkaid stopped 32-of-37 shots for Laval.
Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi made his Laval debut after being reassigned to the AHL by the Montreal Canadiens earlier in the day. He picked up an assist.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.
