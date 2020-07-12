Canadiens, Max Domi agree to wait at least seven days before making call on camp

Montreal Canadiens centre Max Domi (13) scores on Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson (41) during first period NHL action in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi will wait seven to 10 days before deciding if he will join his teammates at training camp. Domi has Type 1 diabetes, and both parties have agreed on the waiting period before making a call on whether he'll return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand