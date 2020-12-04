Canadian men to open 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign against Bermuda in March

Canada head coach John Herdman celebrates after beating Cuba 6-0 in CONCACAF Nations League play at BMO Field in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Canada will open its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign March 25 at home to Bermuda, the first of a possible 20 matches the Canadian men will have to play if they are to get to Qatar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston