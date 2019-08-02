Ronaldo loses bid to dismiss or fully seal Vegas rape case

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during a Serie A soccer match against Sassuolo in Turin, Italy. Ronaldo lost a bid for dismissal or complete secrecy in a federal lawsuit by a woman who accuses him of raping her at a Las Vegas resort in 2009. Larissa Drohobyczer, attorney for Ronaldo's accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, said Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, she's satisfied with U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey's ruling. The judge on Wednesday rejected Ronaldo's claim that releasing release court records risks public scandal and harm to Ronaldo's reputation and endorsements. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP, File)