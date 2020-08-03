Wolfpack looking for new ownership with majority owner David Argyle stepping aside

Toronto Wolfpack's Ricky Leutele passes the ball in front of Wigan Warriors' Mitch Clark during the Betfred Super League Round 3 Fixture at DW Stadium in Wigan, England on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Toronto Wolfpack star centre Ricky Leutele appears headed to the Melbourne Storm. According to Australian reports, the Australian-born Samoan international is on the verge of joining Wolfpack teammate Sonny Bill Williams back in the National Rugby League. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Steve Gaunt Touchlinepics Sports and Event Photography *MANDATORY CREDIT*