TORONTO - Curtis Dickson had three goals and Dane Dobbie had a goal and five assists as the Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Toronto Rock 13-10 in National Lacrosse League action Sunday.
Rhys Duch had two goals and three assists for the Roughnecks (5-5), while Dan Taylor had two goals and two assists.
Tyler Pace had a goal and four assists, Shane Simpson had two goals and an assist, Zach Herreweyers had a goal and an assist and Mitch Wilde had a goal.
Rob Hellyer had two goals and three assists for the Rock (7-4). Dan Craig had a goal and three assists, Tom Schreiber had two goals, David Brock had a goal and an assist Scott Dominey, Challen Rogers, Josh Jubenville and Damon Edwards also scored.
Toronto's loss coupled with Halifax's win over Buffalo on Sunday moved the Thunderbirds past the Rock into top spot in the North Division.
Christian Del Bianco made 45 saves for Calgary, while Nick Rose stopped 37 shots for Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.