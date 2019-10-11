BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Brett Seney's goal 5:17 into the first period was the eventual winner as the Binghamton Devils edged the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Friday in American Hockey League play.
Chris Conner scored just 3:44 into the game as Binghamton (1-1-0) built a quick lead.
Evan Cormier made 37 saves as the Devils hung on for the win.
Morgan Klimchuk replied for Belleville (0-2-0), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, at the 10:56 mark of the first.
Marcus Hogberg stopped 19 shots in net for the Senators.
The Devils could not score on four power plays and Belleville was 0 for 5 with the man advantage.
