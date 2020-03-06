Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle's schedule hampered by coronavirus

Hugo Houle of Canada rides his way to winning the gold medal in men's individual time trial road cycling at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Milton, Ont. on July 22, 2015. Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle is sidelined in Monaco for at least the next two weeks because of the threat of novel coronavirus, meaning he'll miss the Paris–Nice race. Houle, of Ste-Perpetue, Que., found out along with everyone else on Thursday that his team, Astana, was suspending activities until March 20 because of the threat of COVID-19. The Paris-Nice race begins Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese