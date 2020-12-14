Austin FC gets glimpse of players made available in MLS expansion draft

Montreal Impact midfielder Emanuel Maciel (25) moves in on Toronto FC forward Pablo Piatti (7) during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal on August 28, 2020. Attackers Piatti, Maxi Urruti and Fredy Montero were left unprotected by their Canadian clubs ahead of Tuesday's MLS expansion draft to help stock Austin FC. The league's 27th franchise and third in Texas, Austin is set to kick off in 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes