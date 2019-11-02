BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Jordan Szwarz had a goal and an assist in regulation, then scored the only shootout goal as the Belleville Senators edged the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-4 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Jonathan Davidsson, Michael Carcone and Cole Cassels also scored for the Senators (4-6-0).
Joey Keane, Patrick Newell, Steve Fogarty and Nick Ebert supplied the offence for the Wolf Pack (8-1-3).
Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves for the win as Igor Shesterkin stopped 32 shots in defeat.
Both clubs went 0 for 5 on the power play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.