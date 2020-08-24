Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers

(first game of series)

Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton

Dallas vs. Colorado, 9:45 p.m.

(Stars lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee 121 Orlando 106

(Bucks lead series 3-1)

Oklahoma City 117 Houston 114

(Series tied 2-2)

Miami vs. Indiana

(Heat lead series 3-0)

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m.

(Lakers lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota at Cleveland

Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

National League

Miami at Washington

Cincinnati (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Detroit

Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

---

MLS

Columbus at New York City FC

---

