Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto
New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers
(first game of series)
Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton
Dallas vs. Colorado, 9:45 p.m.
(Stars lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Milwaukee 121 Orlando 106
(Bucks lead series 3-1)
Oklahoma City 117 Houston 114
(Series tied 2-2)
Miami vs. Indiana
(Heat lead series 3-0)
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m.
(Lakers lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota at Cleveland
Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
National League
Miami at Washington
Cincinnati (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Detroit
Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
---
MLS
Columbus at New York City FC
---