Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been the city's feel-good story for 2019

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans try to catch a ball thrown into the stands by Hamilton wide receiver Luke Tasker (17) after his first touchdown of the game during first half CFL Football division semifinal game action against the B.C. Lions in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday, November 11, 2018. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are a feel-good story for a city that has dealt with its share of bad news this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power