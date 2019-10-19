BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Peter Cehlarik's goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Providence Bruins downed the Belleville Senators 7-4 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.
Robert Lantosi and Cameron Hughes also scored in a three-goal second period for Providence (4-2-1). Oskar Steen, Jakub Lauko, Jack Studnicka and Paul Carey rounded out the attack for the Bruins.
Kyle Keyser made 26 saves for the win.
Josh Norris had a power-play goal and two assists for Belleville (1-4-0), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Logan Brown, Drake Batherson and Michael Carcone also scored with the man advantage.
Filip Gustavsson started in net, stopping 16-of-21 shots in 36:02 of work before giving way to Marcus Hogberg, who turned aside 7-of-9.
Providence was 1 for 3 on the power play and the Senators went 4 for 5.
