BLUE MOUNTAIN, Ont. - Benjamin Karl of Austria and Mirko Felicetti of Italy tied for first place in parallel giant slalom on Saturday at a snowboarding World Cup.
Andrey Sobolev of Russia was third while 44-year-old Jasey Jay Anderson was the top Canadian finisher in eighth place.
Germany's Ramona Hofmeister won the gold medal on the women's side.
Selina Joerg, also of Germany, was second while Austria's Daniela Ulbing placed third.
Megan Farrell was the top Canadian in 23rd.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.