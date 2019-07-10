ADDS ID OF PLAYER ALLIE LONG - U.S. women's soccer team player Megan Rapinoe pours champagne for Allie Long as Alex Morgan, rear left, watches during a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women's World Cup title.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)