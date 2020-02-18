Habs captain Weber, forward Byron cleared to return against Detroit

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) is checked by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game on January 30, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Montreal defenceman Shea Weber and forward Paul Byron are cleared to return to the lineup for the Canadiens' game tonight at Detroit. Canadiens coach Claude Julien confirmed Weber and Byron would be available after today's morning skate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeffrey T. Barnes

DETROIT - Montreal defenceman Shea Weber and forward Paul Byron are cleared to return to the lineup for the Canadiens' game tonight at Detroit.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien confirmed Weber and Byron would be available after today's morning skate.

Weber, Montreal's captain, missed Montreal's last six games with a left ankle injury.

He was originally expected to miss four to six weeks of action, but was a surprise participant in practice on Monday.

Byron has been out since Nov. 15 with a knee injury.

