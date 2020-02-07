BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored shorthanded as part of Belleville's four-goal third period, and the Senators topped the Toronto Marlies 7-4 on Friday to stretch their American Hockey League win streak to six games.
Erik Brannstrom began the third-period barrage with the tying goal, Morgan Klimchuk followed less than a minute later with the eventual winner, and Beaudin and Parker Kelly padded the lead with some insurance goals for Belleville (31-14-4).
Jordan Szwarz, Michael Carcone and Josh Norris also scored for the Senators while Joey Daccord made 36 saves.
Mason Marchment led the Marlies (22-20-5) with a trio of goals. Pontus Aberg had the other.
Kasimir Kaskisuo started in net for Toronto, allowing five goals on 27 shots through 48:10. Joseph Woll stopped 2-of-3 shots the rest of the way.
The Marlies have lost three straight.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.
