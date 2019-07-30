Whitecaps sign goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to multi-year contract extension

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau reaches for the ball as it goes wide of the goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game against the Philadelphia Union in Vancouver on April 27, 2019. The Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to a new contract through the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with an option for 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck